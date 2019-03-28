GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 980.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 808,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,560 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 472,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 160,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory E. Poling sold 32,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $826,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 6,990,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

