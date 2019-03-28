GATX (GATX) Given a $87.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on GATX (NYSE:GATX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE GATX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 197,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,326. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. GATX has a 1-year low of $63.98 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.64 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $96,607.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock worth $385,753 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in GATX by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GATX by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

