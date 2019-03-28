Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,414,000 after buying an additional 4,526,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,319,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 540,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,772,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,540. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

