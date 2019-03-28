Game Digital (GMD) Trading Down 6.6%

Game Digital PLC (LON:GMD) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.40 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 804,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 394,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.90 ($0.38).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Game Digital in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.
About Game Digital (LON:GMD)
GAME Digital plc operates as a retailer of video games in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates through Core Retail; and Events, Esports & Digital segments. The company offers gaming and gaming related products, such as consoles, personal computers, handheld devices, physical and digital console content, non-console digital content, accessories, and licensed merchandise, as well as mobile devices.
