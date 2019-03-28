GambleCoin Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. GambleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,838.00 and $0.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001300 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GambleCoin (GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GambleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

