Galliford Try (GFRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Galliford Try to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

GFRD stock opened at GBX 681.96 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63. The stock has a market cap of $749.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 562 ($7.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60).

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.