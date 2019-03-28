GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.65. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $122.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,648,000 after acquiring an additional 253,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 209,642 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

