Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.97

Shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 482.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

