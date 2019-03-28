G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 684,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 306,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a market cap of $595.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 413.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

