FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE PDM opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.