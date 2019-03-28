FY2019 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (RF) Cut by Analyst

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

RF stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,907 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23,275.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,399,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,707 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

