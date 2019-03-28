FY2019 EPS Estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Lowered by Analyst

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLNG. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

DLNG stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

