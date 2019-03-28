FunFair Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, C2CX, ZB.COM and HitBTC. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00413216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.01601929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00229770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001243 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,278,516,789 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, ABCC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, ZB.COM, Livecoin and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

