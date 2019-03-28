Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.11 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

