FTS International Inc (FTSI) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FTS International worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in FTS International by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FTS International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

FTSI opened at $10.18 on Thursday. FTS International Inc has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

