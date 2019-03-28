Frontdoor (FTDR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

FTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

