Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,527 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $75,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,378,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $333,822,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,954,000 after buying an additional 959,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,550,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $211,875,000 after buying an additional 1,096,013 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

