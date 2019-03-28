Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.22 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 761.85 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Covey stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Franklin Covey worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Franklin Covey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Franklin Covey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/franklin-covey-fc-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.