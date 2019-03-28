Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after buying an additional 4,646,796 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fortive by 3,401.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,461,167 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $125,037,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,836,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $53,088,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of FTV opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

