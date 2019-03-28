An issue of Focus Media Holding Limited (NASDAQ:FMCN) debt fell 1.3% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $92.47. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

WARNING: “Focus Media (FMCN) Bond Prices Fall 1.3%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/focus-media-fmcn-bond-prices-fall-1-3.html.

Focus Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMCN)

Focus Media Holding Limited is a multi-platform digital media company, operating the liquid crystal display (LCD) display network in China using audiovisual digital displays in commercial and residential locations, based on the number of locations and number of flat-panel digital displays in its network, the poster frame network, based on the number of locations and number of poster frames and digital poster frames in its network, and the LCD display network in China using audiovisual digital displays in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.