Flushing Financial (FFIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flushing Financial news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $153,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,359.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $186,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.