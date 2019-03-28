Fluent (FLNT) and Adaptive Medias (ADTM) Financial Comparison

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluent and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and Adaptive Medias’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $250.28 million 1.69 -$17.93 million $0.10 55.70 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -7.16% 6.23% 4.38% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent beats Adaptive Medias on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites. It also provides audience solutions that empower to target ads with unprecedented precision and drive qualified prospects at scale; and MobileNow, which offers marketers access to unique mobile Web inventory coupled with the precision targeting capabilities. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

