Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

