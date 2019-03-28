Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.72. 34,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock worth $15,245,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/fiserv-inc-fisv-shares-sold-by-resources-management-corp-ct-adv.html.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.