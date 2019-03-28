First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,492 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,417,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $55,247,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.29. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In related news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,038 shares in the company, valued at $720,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $213,397.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,435. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

