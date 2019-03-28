First Trust Advisors LP Has $870,000 Position in Unilever NV (UN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 249.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,737 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

