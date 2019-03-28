First Trust Advisors LP Has $858,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

