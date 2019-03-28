First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/first-premier-bank-raises-holdings-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.