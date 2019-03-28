First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.90 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 226.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

