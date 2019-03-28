First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.51% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. FIG Partners lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

INBK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services, through its subsidiary. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

