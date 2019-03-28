First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of First Data by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of First Data by 4,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDC opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.28. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

