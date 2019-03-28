First Command Bank Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 162.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $195.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $189.25 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

