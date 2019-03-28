First Cobalt (FCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 484500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

About First Cobalt (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

