First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,324 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vereit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,331,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vereit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,334,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 734,697 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vereit by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vereit by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,191,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 352,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 160,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NYSE:VER opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $313.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.89 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

