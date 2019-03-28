First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.73 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 160.39% and a net margin of 11.45%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.99.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

