Financial Review: Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) versus BKF Capital Group (BKFG)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and BKF Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $122.30 million 2.61 $26.75 million N/A N/A BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 21.87% 17.83% 15.44% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

