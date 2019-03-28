Financial Review: Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) vs. Its Rivals

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Goosehead Insurance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $60.15 million -$8.90 million 147.65 Goosehead Insurance Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 34.36

Goosehead Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Goosehead Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Goosehead Insurance Competitors 186 677 765 39 2.39

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.86%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance -8.54% -23.68% 18.95% Goosehead Insurance Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance competitors beat Goosehead Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

