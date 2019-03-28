Financial Comparison: Gray Television (GTN.A) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gray Television and Liberty Media Formula One Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $1.08 billion 2.01 $210.80 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.83 billion 3.89 $531.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 19.44% 20.07% 6.14% Liberty Media Formula One Series B -8.21% -0.69% -0.37%

Summary

Gray Television beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Liberty Media Formula One Series B Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. The company holds commercial rights with respect to the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Paddock club at various events; provision of freight, and related logistical and travel services; and supporting races at events, as well as in the various TV production and post-production activities, and digital media services and other ancillary operations. The company, formerly known as The Liberty Media Group, is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

