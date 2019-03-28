Financial Analysis: Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) & Gladstone Land (LAND)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Land 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $98.21 million 11.59 N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land $36.69 million 6.15 $2.63 million $0.51 24.49

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 6.62% 1.63% 0.48%

Dividends

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Gladstone Land pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.79 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 83 farms, comprised of 68,777 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $602 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 69 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.0444 per month, or $0.5328 per year.

