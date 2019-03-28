Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $30,000 Position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLCN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

