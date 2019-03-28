Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,720,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,209,000 after buying an additional 2,754,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 1,771,596 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,675,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,545,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,213,000 after buying an additional 987,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,412,000 after buying an additional 900,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $2,907,939.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,893.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,093,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

