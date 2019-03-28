Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $53.31.

