Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FCSC opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Fibrocell Science has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

