Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

FAST opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/fastenal-fast-shares-sold-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.