Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Farmland Partners worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

