Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 30,335 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

JNK opened at $35.80 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

