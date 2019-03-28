Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 18,455 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 18,340.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 762,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 758,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SBA Communications by 98.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 679,663 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 225.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 688,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 476,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $193.75 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $198.14. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,148 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,372.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 18,455 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/fairview-capital-investment-management-llc-sells-18455-shares-of-sba-communications-co-sbac.html.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.