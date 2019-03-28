Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $245.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

