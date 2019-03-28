FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Shares of FDS opened at $243.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $279,696.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total transaction of $372,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,942.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,086,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 623,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

