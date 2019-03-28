Extended Stay America (STAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,190,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,627 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,873,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Extended Stay America by 104.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,561,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

